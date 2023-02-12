Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIAIY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIAIY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the January 15th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.3 days.

Telecom Italia Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TIAIY traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.05. 1,126 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 364. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Telecom Italia has a 52-week low of $1.59 and a 52-week high of $4.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.13.

About Telecom Italia

Telecom Italia SpA engages in the provision of telecommunication and Internet services, digital contents, and cloud services. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations. The Domestic segment includes operations in Italy for voice and data services on fixed and mobile networks for retail and wholesale customers, the international wholesale through Telecom Italia Sparkle, and products and services for information technology through the Olivetti group.

