Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Receives $52.93 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.93.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TECK. Raymond James cut their price objective on Teck Resources from C$53.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Teck Resources from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Teck Resources from C$55.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Teck Resources from C$45.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Teck Resources from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the first quarter worth $14,136,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 8.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 527,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 10.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 4.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.15% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Price Performance

Teck Resources Cuts Dividend

Shares of TECK stock opened at $41.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.08. Teck Resources has a fifty-two week low of $24.72 and a fifty-two week high of $45.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0939 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is 5.63%.

Teck Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teck Resources Limited is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

Featured Stories

