TDK Co. (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) Short Interest Down 33.3% in January

TDK Co. (OTCMKTS:TTDKY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the January 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
TDK Trading Down 1.7 %
OTCMKTS TTDKY traded down $0.61 on Friday, hitting $34.97. 3,632 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,152. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.51. TDK has a 52-week low of $27.09 and a 52-week high of $41.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.19.
TDK Company Profile
