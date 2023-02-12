Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,180,000 shares, a growth of 26.7% from the January 15th total of 1,720,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 803,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 6.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Taysha Gene Therapies Price Performance

Taysha Gene Therapies stock opened at $1.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.43. The stock has a market cap of $66.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.11. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $7.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on TSHA. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Taysha Gene Therapies from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Taysha Gene Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. BTIG Research lowered Taysha Gene Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Taysha Gene Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Chardan Capital lowered their target price on Taysha Gene Therapies from $16.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taysha Gene Therapies

About Taysha Gene Therapies

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 41.9% during the third quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 25,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 7,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Institutional investors own 45.12% of the company’s stock.

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 foe the treatment of for SLC13A5 Deficiency; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

