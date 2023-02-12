Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,180,000 shares, a growth of 26.7% from the January 15th total of 1,720,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 803,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 6.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Taysha Gene Therapies stock opened at $1.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.43. The stock has a market cap of $66.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.11. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $7.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40.
Several research firms have issued reports on TSHA. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Taysha Gene Therapies from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Taysha Gene Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. BTIG Research lowered Taysha Gene Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Taysha Gene Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Chardan Capital lowered their target price on Taysha Gene Therapies from $16.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.73.
Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 foe the treatment of for SLC13A5 Deficiency; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.
