Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, an increase of 67.0% from the January 15th total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Taylor Wimpey Stock Down 1.5 %

TWODY stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.77. 421 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,641. Taylor Wimpey has a 52-week low of $9.17 and a 52-week high of $20.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.46 and its 200 day moving average is $12.67.

Get Taylor Wimpey alerts:

Taylor Wimpey Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Taylor Wimpey Plc operates as a residential developer. It engages in land acquisition, home and community design, urban regeneration and the development of supporting infrastructure. It operates through the United Kingdom and Housing Spain segments. The United Kingdom Housing segment builds houses in the UK, from one bedroom apartments to five bedroom houses.

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Wimpey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Wimpey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.