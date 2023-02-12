Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, an increase of 67.0% from the January 15th total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.
Taylor Wimpey Stock Down 1.5 %
TWODY stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.77. 421 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,641. Taylor Wimpey has a 52-week low of $9.17 and a 52-week high of $20.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.46 and its 200 day moving average is $12.67.
Taylor Wimpey Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Taylor Wimpey (TWODY)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/6 – 2/10
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Wimpey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Wimpey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.