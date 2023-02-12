Tate & Lyle’s (TATE) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Tate & Lyle (LON:TATE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 940 ($11.30) price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on TATE. Numis Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 975 ($11.72) target price on shares of Tate & Lyle in a report on Monday, February 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Tate & Lyle from GBX 980 ($11.78) to GBX 850 ($10.22) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tate & Lyle currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 885 ($10.64).

Get Tate & Lyle alerts:

Tate & Lyle Price Performance

Shares of LON TATE opened at GBX 787.20 ($9.46) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £3.16 billion and a PE ratio of 4,630.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 742.34 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 734.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.22, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.64. Tate & Lyle has a one year low of GBX 647.80 ($7.79) and a one year high of GBX 815 ($9.80).

About Tate & Lyle

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tate & Lyle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tate & Lyle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.