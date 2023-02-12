Tate & Lyle (LON:TATE) Given New GBX 810 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Tate & Lyle (LON:TATE – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 800 ($9.62) to GBX 810 ($9.74) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TATE. Numis Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 975 ($11.72) price target on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on Tate & Lyle from GBX 980 ($11.78) to GBX 850 ($10.22) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 940 ($11.30) price target on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 885 ($10.64).

Tate & Lyle Stock Performance

Shares of LON TATE opened at GBX 787.20 ($9.46) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 742.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 734.20. The company has a market cap of £3.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 4,630.59. Tate & Lyle has a 12 month low of GBX 647.80 ($7.79) and a 12 month high of GBX 815 ($9.80).

About Tate & Lyle

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

