Target (NYSE:TGT) Price Target Raised to $220.00 at Piper Sandler

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TGT. Jefferies Financial Group raised Target from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Target from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Target from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Target from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Target from $223.00 to $206.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Target presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $181.34.

Target Price Performance

Shares of TGT opened at $170.02 on Wednesday. Target has a 52-week low of $137.16 and a 52-week high of $254.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $158.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.80. The firm has a market cap of $78.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.04.

Target Announces Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.61). Target had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The business had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.03 earnings per share. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Target will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Target’s payout ratio is 59.18%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Plancorp LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Physicians Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Target by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,882 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its holdings in Target by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 506 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LTD. lifted its holdings in Target by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 3,644 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Featured Articles

