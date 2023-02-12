Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Employees Retirement System of Texas

Employees Retirement System of Texas reduced its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 69.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 34,572 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 80,428 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Target were worth $5,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Target during the third quarter worth about $321,000. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,119 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. boosted its position in shares of Target by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 3,249 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Finally, Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,374 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. 78.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of TGT stock opened at $170.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.86. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $137.16 and a twelve month high of $254.87. The company has a market capitalization of $78.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.04.

Target Announces Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.40 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TGT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Target from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Target from $217.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Target from $205.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Target from $165.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Target from $184.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.34.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

