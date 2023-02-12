Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH) Short Interest Down 32.7% in January

Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,800 shares, a decrease of 32.7% from the January 15th total of 30,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 88,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Tantech Price Performance

Shares of TANH stock opened at $2.74 on Friday. Tantech has a 1 year low of $1.82 and a 1 year high of $76.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.37.

Get Tantech alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tantech

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Tantech by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,327,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 134,694 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tantech in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Tantech by 21.8% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 224,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 40,178 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tantech Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tantech in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

(Get Rating)

Tantech Holdings Ltd. engages in the development and manufacture of bamboo-based charcoal products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Product, Trading, and Electric Vehicle. The Consumer Product segment includes purification and deodorization products, cleaning products, and barbecue charcoals designed for the domestic market that are sold under the brand name Charcoal Doctor.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tantech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tantech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.