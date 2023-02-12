Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 28.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 530,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 207,180 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $36,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 121.2% in the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Zeal Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 16.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen cut their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Erste Group Bank raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $95.37 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $59.43 and a twelve month high of $126.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $494.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.10.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 12th. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.29 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 39.42% and a net margin of 44.81%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products, information applications, wired and wireless communications systems products, and automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

