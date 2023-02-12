Table Trac, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBTC) Short Interest Down 80.0% in January

Table Trac, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBTC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 80.0% from the January 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Table Trac Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS TBTC traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.05. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,965. Table Trac has a fifty-two week low of $3.05 and a fifty-two week high of $5.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.42.

About Table Trac

Table Trac, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of casino management systems. It develops a proprietary information and management system that automates and monitors the operations of casino table game operations. Its primary product is Casino Trac, a full-featured casino management system for guest rewards and loyalty club, marketing analysis, guest service, promotions, administration, vault and cage management, and audit and accounting tasks.

