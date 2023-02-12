Syrah Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SYAAF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Syrah Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SYAAF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,365,400 shares, a growth of 23.1% from the January 15th total of 2,734,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 153,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 22.0 days.

Syrah Resources Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of Syrah Resources stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,881. Syrah Resources has a one year low of $0.74 and a one year high of $1.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.38.

Syrah Resources Company Profile

Syrah Resources Ltd. is an industrial minerals and technology company. The firm operates through two segments: Balma and Corporate. The Balma segment includes mining, mineral exploration, evaluation and development activities associated with the Balama Graphite Project in Mozambique. The Corporate segment includes corporate administration and investing activities including development of the group’s battery anode material strategy.

