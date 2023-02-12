Syrah Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SYAAF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Syrah Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SYAAF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,365,400 shares, a growth of 23.1% from the January 15th total of 2,734,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 153,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 22.0 days.
Syrah Resources Trading Down 2.7 %
Shares of Syrah Resources stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,881. Syrah Resources has a one year low of $0.74 and a one year high of $1.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.38.
Syrah Resources Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Syrah Resources (SYAAF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/6 – 2/10
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
Receive News & Ratings for Syrah Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syrah Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.