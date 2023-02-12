Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Short Interest Down 23.4% in January

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,340,000 shares, a drop of 23.4% from the January 15th total of 1,750,000 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 812,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Synopsys Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS traded down $4.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $359.11. The company had a trading volume of 590,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,629. Synopsys has a twelve month low of $255.02 and a twelve month high of $391.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $336.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $330.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.21.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.12). Synopsys had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Synopsys will post 7.81 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Synopsys

In other news, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 29,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.93, for a total value of $9,612,840.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,357,287.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 10.0% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 27,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,422,000 after buying an additional 2,527 shares during the last quarter. CTC Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,008,000. Natixis raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 1,314.1% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 12,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,912,000 after buying an additional 11,971 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,925,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the third quarter valued at approximately $653,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SNPS shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $405.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $455.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $420.55.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

