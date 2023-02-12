Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SNDX. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They set a buy rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. They set an overweight rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $35.50.

NASDAQ SNDX opened at $25.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.03. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -1,270.36 and a beta of 1.06. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $13.27 and a 1 year high of $29.86.

In related news, insider Briggs Morrison sold 52,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total value of $1,418,072.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,539.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, insider Briggs Morrison sold 52,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total value of $1,418,072.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,539.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Peter Ordentlich sold 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $195,078.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,627.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 90,613 shares of company stock valued at $2,419,618. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,139,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,476,000 after purchasing an additional 343,708 shares during the period. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. boosted its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 3,708,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,390,000 after purchasing an additional 296,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,802,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,339,000 after purchasing an additional 21,396 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,617,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,897,000 after purchasing an additional 181,920 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,302,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,592,000 after purchasing an additional 652,451 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development of cancer therapies. Its product candidates include SNDX-5613 and SNDX-6352. The company was founded by Richard A. Heyman, Eckard Weber, Peter Ordentlich, Ronald M. Evans and Michael Downes on October 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

