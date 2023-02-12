Synapse (SYN) Price Up 29.9% Over Last Week

Synapse (SYN) traded up 35.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 12th. One Synapse token can now be bought for $1.42 or 0.00006429 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Synapse has a market cap of $255.26 million and $29.52 million worth of Synapse was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Synapse has traded 29.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Synapse Profile

Synapse was first traded on August 29th, 2021. Synapse’s total supply is 192,696,599 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,209,601 tokens. The official website for Synapse is synapseprotocol.com. Synapse’s official message board is medium.com/@synapseprotocol. Synapse’s official Twitter account is @synapseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Synapse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Synapse is a cross-chain layer ∞ protocol powering frictionless interoperability between blockchains. By providing decentralized, permissionless transactions between any L1, sidechain, or L2 ecosystem, Synapse powers integral blockchain activities such as asset transfers, swaps, and generalized messaging with cross-chain functionality – and in so doing enables new primitives based on its cross-chain architecture.”

