Swvl Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SWVL) Short Interest Update

Swvl Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SWVL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 62,600 shares, a decline of 97.5% from the January 15th total of 2,470,000 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 372,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Swvl Trading Down 10.2 %

Shares of Swvl stock opened at $2.47 on Friday. Swvl has a 12 month low of $2.06 and a 12 month high of $285.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Swvl

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Swvl by 370.4% during the 3rd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,138,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 896,213 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Swvl during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,985,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Swvl during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Swvl during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Swvl Company Profile

Swvl Holdings Corp. provides mass transit ridesharing services. It offers B2C Swvl Retail, which provides riders with a network of minibuses and other vehicles running on fixed or semi-fixed routes within cities; Swvl Travel that allows riders to book rides on long-distance intercity routes on vehicle available through the Swvl platform or through third-party services; and Swvl Business, a transport as a service enterprise product for businesses, schools, municipal transit agencies, and other customers.

