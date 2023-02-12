SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVBP) Short Interest Down 84.3% in January

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVBP – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,700 shares, a drop of 84.3% from the January 15th total of 170,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

SVB Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of SVB Financial Group stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.46. 27,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,032. SVB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $16.53 and a twelve month high of $25.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.88.

SVB Financial Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be given a $0.3281 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.12%.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

Featured Stories

