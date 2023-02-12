Sunvault Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVLT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Sunvault Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVLT – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a growth of 107.1% from the January 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 141,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:SVLT remained flat at $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.02. Sunvault Energy has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.05.
