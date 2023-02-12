Sunvault Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVLT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Sunvault Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVLT – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a growth of 107.1% from the January 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 141,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Sunvault Energy Price Performance

OTCMKTS:SVLT remained flat at $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.02. Sunvault Energy has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.05.

About Sunvault Energy

Sunvault Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewables integration into energy production, energy delivery, and energy consumption as well as transport services. The company was founded on December 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.

