SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,750,000 shares, a decrease of 23.5% from the January 15th total of 6,210,000 shares. Approximately 4.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SunOpta

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of STKL. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of SunOpta by 8.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 178,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of SunOpta by 27.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 432,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 93,798 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of SunOpta by 4.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 124,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 5,141 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SunOpta in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SunOpta by 81.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares during the period. 74.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of SunOpta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday.

SunOpta Stock Performance

NASDAQ STKL opened at $7.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.31. SunOpta has a 1 year low of $4.22 and a 1 year high of $11.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $818.81 million, a P/E ratio of -74.90 and a beta of 1.48.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $229.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.14 million. SunOpta had a negative net margin of 0.94% and a positive return on equity of 1.90%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SunOpta will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

SunOpta Company Profile

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

