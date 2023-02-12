SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

SunLink Health Systems Stock Performance

SSY stock opened at $1.12 on Thursday. SunLink Health Systems has a 1 year low of $0.53 and a 1 year high of $2.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.95. The firm has a market cap of $7.87 million, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.25.

SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SunLink Health Systems had a negative net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 26.31%. The company had revenue of $11.04 million during the quarter.

About SunLink Health Systems

SunLink Health Systems, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare products and services. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates a bed community hospital and bed nursing home Information Technology (IT) service company, and healthcare facilities, which are leased to third parties.

Featured Stories

