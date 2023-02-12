Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Position Trimmed by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 719,468 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 19,800 shares during the period. Suncor Energy comprises about 1.8% of Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $20,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 1.3% in the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,716 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Suncor Energy by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,564 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Suncor Energy by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,106 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co grew its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 1.3% in the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 31,265 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. 58.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SU stock opened at $34.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $45.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.40. Suncor Energy Inc. has a one year low of $26.42 and a one year high of $42.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.3911 per share. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.55%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SU shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Suncor Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$63.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$53.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.60.

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

