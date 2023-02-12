Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SUHJY) Short Interest Update

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SUHJY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 45,600 shares, an increase of 143.9% from the January 15th total of 18,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 94,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Sun Hung Kai Properties Trading Down 0.8 %
OTCMKTS SUHJY traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $14.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,566. Sun Hung Kai Properties has a 1-year low of $10.17 and a 1-year high of $14.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.72 and its 200 day moving average is $12.38.
Sun Hung Kai Properties Company Profile
