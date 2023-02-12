Summit Trail Advisors LLC Sells 1,094 Shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,094 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 12,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in nVent Electric by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 704,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,263,000 after purchasing an additional 269,449 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in nVent Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $295,000. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in nVent Electric by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,238,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,410,000 after purchasing an additional 230,698 shares during the period. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in nVent Electric by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 647,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,461,000 after purchasing an additional 104,490 shares during the period. 87.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

nVent Electric Price Performance

NYSE:NVT opened at $44.57 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.26 and a 200-day moving average of $36.59. The company has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 1.37. nVent Electric plc has a 52 week low of $29.19 and a 52 week high of $45.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.89.

nVent Electric Announces Dividend

nVent Electric ( NYSE:NVT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $742.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.01 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that nVent Electric plc will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NVT. Barclays increased their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.22, for a total transaction of $109,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $948,888.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.22, for a total transaction of $109,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $948,888.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 97,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.13, for a total transaction of $3,810,792.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,976.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

