Summit Trail Advisors LLC Purchases 171 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,675 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 520.0% in the 3rd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:MCD opened at $262.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $268.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $262.14. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $217.68 and a 12 month high of $281.67.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.13. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 120.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total value of $370,554.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,755.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of McDonald’s to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.41.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

