Summit Trail Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dollar Tree in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 78.9% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 300.0% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 75.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 128.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Dollar Tree Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of DLTR stock opened at $147.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $145.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.31. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.76 and a twelve month high of $177.19. The company has a market capitalization of $32.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.84 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DLTR shares. Barclays started coverage on Dollar Tree in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. TheStreet raised Dollar Tree from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Truist Financial set a $170.00 price target on Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar Tree currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.81.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.