Summit Trail Advisors LLC Has $439,000 Stock Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,029 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TT. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Trane Technologies by 2,606.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,081,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,095,000 after buying an additional 1,041,224 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in Trane Technologies by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,475,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,184,000 after buying an additional 792,225 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Trane Technologies by 7,757.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 765,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,866,000 after buying an additional 755,849 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Trane Technologies by 260.4% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 892,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,298,000 after buying an additional 645,133 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Trane Technologies by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,421,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,539,000 after buying an additional 611,117 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group upgraded Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $168.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $204.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $163.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

In other Trane Technologies news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 14,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total value of $2,622,529.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,139,429. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 23,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.42, for a total transaction of $3,920,171.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,718 shares in the company, valued at $14,948,901.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO David S. Regnery sold 14,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total value of $2,622,529.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,139,429. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 42,761 shares of company stock valued at $7,485,630. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TT stock opened at $183.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $175.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.02. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $120.64 and a 12 month high of $188.23.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 29.14% and a net margin of 10.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.

Trane Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 35.78%.

Trane Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.