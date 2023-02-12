Summit Trail Advisors LLC Has $2.49 Million Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,196 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. 67.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE:JPM opened at $141.04 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $136.18 and a 200-day moving average of $125.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $413.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $101.28 and a twelve month high of $158.19.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $34.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 14.68%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $153.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $162.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 10,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total transaction of $1,450,598.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 544,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,336,839.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 10,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total transaction of $1,450,598.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 544,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,336,839.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 4,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total transaction of $617,267.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,103,298.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,887 shares of company stock worth $5,315,762. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Featured Stories

