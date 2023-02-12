Summit Trail Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,666 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 342.9% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 1,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 180 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, CNB Bank raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 107.9% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 185 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total transaction of $147,911.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,195 shares in the company, valued at $3,359,652.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.96, for a total transaction of $59,006.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,433 shares in the company, valued at $1,037,485.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total value of $147,911.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,195 shares in the company, valued at $3,359,652.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $599,653. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $222.80 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $163.20 and a twelve month high of $241.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.07 billion, a PE ratio of 78.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $204.38.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.04). Autodesk had a return on equity of 108.29% and a net margin of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 22nd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software company to repurchase up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADSK. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Autodesk from $270.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Autodesk from $255.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup cut their target price on Autodesk from $277.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Autodesk from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson decreased their target price on Autodesk to $177.00 in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.00.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

