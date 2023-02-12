Summit Trail Advisors LLC Cuts Position in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC decreased its position in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in monday.com were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MNDY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of monday.com during the first quarter valued at $8,834,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of monday.com by 151.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,264,000 after buying an additional 20,079 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of monday.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $590,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in monday.com by 240.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 6,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in monday.com by 6,322.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 199,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,472,000 after purchasing an additional 196,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

monday.com Price Performance

Shares of monday.com stock opened at $131.18 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $119.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.63. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.17 and a beta of 1.01. monday.com Ltd. has a 1-year low of $73.58 and a 1-year high of $237.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

monday.com ( NASDAQ:MNDY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $136.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.63 million. monday.com had a negative return on equity of 25.26% and a negative net margin of 36.15%. On average, research analysts expect that monday.com Ltd. will post -3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MNDY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on monday.com from $135.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on monday.com from $138.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. DA Davidson lowered monday.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded monday.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on monday.com from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.60.

monday.com Company Profile

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

