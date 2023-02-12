Summit Trail Advisors LLC Buys 108 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 742 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 275.0% in the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 45 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in BlackRock in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Selway Asset Management bought a new stake in BlackRock in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in BlackRock in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BlackRock news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $728.66, for a total transaction of $473,629.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,226,056.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other BlackRock news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $728.66, for a total transaction of $473,629.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,226,056.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Manish Mehta sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.81, for a total value of $1,002,793.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,471,925.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,574 shares of company stock valued at $34,178,491. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BlackRock Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $723.51 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $503.12 and a fifty-two week high of $788.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $728.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $684.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03. The firm has a market cap of $108.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.26.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $8.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.99 by $0.94. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 28.97%. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. On average, analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.53 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a $5.00 dividend. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.88. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 57.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on BlackRock from $821.00 to $813.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on BlackRock from $540.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on BlackRock from $642.00 to $846.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $820.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on BlackRock from $785.00 to $828.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $738.80.

About BlackRock

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.