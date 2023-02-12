Summit Trail Advisors LLC Acquires 525 Shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,883 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSIT. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 2,441.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 305 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 179.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 310 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 1,926.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 608 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 86.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 822 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 224.7% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NSIT stock opened at $126.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.36. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.11 and a fifty-two week high of $127.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $106.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.79. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.61.

Insight Enterprises ( NASDAQ:NSIT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The software maker reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.40. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 2.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 10 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NSIT shares. Sidoti reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $127.00 price target on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Insight Enterprises from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday.

In related news, insider Rachael Ann Bertrandt Crump sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.98, for a total transaction of $87,533.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,469 shares in the company, valued at $254,257.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

