Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 185,900 shares, an increase of 98.4% from the January 15th total of 93,700 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 23,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.9 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on SMMF. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Summit Financial Group to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Summit Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th.

Get Summit Financial Group alerts:

Summit Financial Group Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ SMMF traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,801. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Summit Financial Group has a 1 year low of $24.20 and a 1 year high of $30.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.43.

Summit Financial Group Announces Dividend

Summit Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SMMF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.03). Summit Financial Group had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The business had revenue of $39.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.50 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Summit Financial Group will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Summit Financial Group’s payout ratio is 19.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Gary L. Hinkle acquired 4,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.95 per share, for a total transaction of $105,097.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 409,854 shares in the company, valued at $10,635,711.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Gary L. Hinkle bought 1,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.49 per share, with a total value of $36,960.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 405,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,343,943.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary L. Hinkle bought 4,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.95 per share, with a total value of $105,097.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 409,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,635,711.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 7,730 shares of company stock worth $200,340. Insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Summit Financial Group by 28.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 46,136 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 10,218 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Summit Financial Group by 57.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,531 shares of the bank’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Summit Financial Group in the first quarter worth approximately $267,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Summit Financial Group by 3.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 275,587 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,052,000 after acquiring an additional 10,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Summit Financial Group by 6.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,090 shares of the bank’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.12% of the company’s stock.

Summit Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Summit Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking and insurance services. It offers a wide range of community banking services, including demand, savings, and time deposits, commercial, real estate and consumer loans, trust and wealth management services, and cash management services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.