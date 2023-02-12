Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Raises Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,056 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $7,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CTC Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,807,000. WMG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3,880.2% in the 3rd quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 205,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,288,000 after acquiring an additional 200,102 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,803,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $134,296,000 after acquiring an additional 24,869 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. now owns 16,433 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $288,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,669,666. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. Barclays upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cowen upped their target price on Exxon Mobil to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. B. Riley upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. HSBC upped their target price on Exxon Mobil to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.96.

XOM stock opened at $119.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $490.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $74.03 and a 12-month high of $119.63.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $95.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.21 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 27.45%.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

