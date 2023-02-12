Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Purchases 3,128 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,393 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,128 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF were worth $6,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NOBL. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 10.5% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 10,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF alerts:

ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NOBL stock opened at $92.19 on Friday. ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a 1 year low of $55.69 and a 1 year high of $67.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.67.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.