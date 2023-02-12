Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Short Interest Update

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the January 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Stora Enso Oyj Stock Performance

Stora Enso Oyj stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.39. The stock had a trading volume of 34,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,102. Stora Enso Oyj has a 1 year low of $12.34 and a 1 year high of $21.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.44. The stock has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SEOAY shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €14.50 ($15.59) price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Stora Enso Oyj presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.83.

About Stora Enso Oyj

Stora Enso Oyj engages in the manufacturing and marketing of newsprint, book paper, magazine paper, fine paper, consumer board, industrial packaging, and wood products. It operates through the following divisions: Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, Forest, Paper, and Other. The Packaging Solutions division develops fibre-based packaging, and operates at every stage of the value chain from pulp production, material and packaging production to recycling.

