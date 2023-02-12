StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Impac Mortgage Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:IMH opened at $0.57 on Thursday. Impac Mortgage has a 1 year low of $0.12 and a 1 year high of $0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.83, a current ratio of 5.01 and a quick ratio of 3.62.
Impac Mortgage Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Impac Mortgage (IMH)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/6 – 2/10
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
Receive News & Ratings for Impac Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impac Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.