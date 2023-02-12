StockNews.com Downgrades Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Sonoco Products from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $65.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $70.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Sonoco Products from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Sunday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $66.00.

Sonoco Products Stock Performance

Shares of SON stock opened at $59.53 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.90. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Sonoco Products has a 12-month low of $51.52 and a 12-month high of $67.06.

Sonoco Products Dividend Announcement

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 32.53% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 21st. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is 41.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sonoco Products

In other news, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 652 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.60, for a total transaction of $38,207.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sonoco Products

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the 2nd quarter worth about $456,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 579,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,085,000 after purchasing an additional 37,900 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 5,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,186,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, Protective Solutions, and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers, fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes, and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

Further Reading

