StockNews.com Begins Coverage on United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
United Security Bancshares Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ UBFO opened at $8.01 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. United Security Bancshares has a 1-year low of $6.50 and a 1-year high of $8.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.57 million, a P/E ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.66.
United Security Bancshares Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. United Security Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 48.35%.
United Security Bancshares Company Profile
United Security Bancshares (California) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its portfolio consists of commercial and industrial, government program, commercial real estate, residential mortgages, home improvement and home equity, real estate construction and development, agricultural, and installment and student loans.
