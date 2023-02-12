StockNews.com Begins Coverage on United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

United Security Bancshares Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ UBFO opened at $8.01 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. United Security Bancshares has a 1-year low of $6.50 and a 1-year high of $8.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.57 million, a P/E ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.66.

United Security Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. United Security Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 48.35%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

United Security Bancshares Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of United Security Bancshares by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 847,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,195,000 after buying an additional 9,210 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Security Bancshares by 3.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 561,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,659,000 after buying an additional 16,246 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Security Bancshares by 29.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 66,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 15,205 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of United Security Bancshares by 5.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 2,583 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC boosted its position in shares of United Security Bancshares by 68.7% during the third quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 28,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 11,676 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.93% of the company’s stock.

United Security Bancshares (California) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its portfolio consists of commercial and industrial, government program, commercial real estate, residential mortgages, home improvement and home equity, real estate construction and development, agricultural, and installment and student loans.

