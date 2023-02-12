StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Milestone Scientific Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of MLSS stock opened at $0.66 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.75. Milestone Scientific has a 52 week low of $0.41 and a 52 week high of $1.70. The company has a market cap of $45.49 million, a PE ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 1.45.

Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Milestone Scientific had a negative net margin of 83.47% and a negative return on equity of 57.29%. The business had revenue of $2.22 million during the quarter.

About Milestone Scientific

Milestone Scientific, Inc is a biomedical technology research and development company, which patents, designs, and develops diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies and instruments. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Medical, and Corporate. The Corporate segment refers to executive management, investor relations, patents, trademarks, licensing agreements, new instruments developments, financing activities, and public company compliance costs.

