StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Galmed Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 5.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ GLMD opened at $0.65 on Thursday. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.29 and a 1 year high of $1.84. The firm has a market cap of $16.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 4.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.46.
Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.06). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Galmed Pharmaceuticals will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Galmed Pharmaceuticals
Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage drug development biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of oral therapy for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH). Its product candidate, Aramchol, is a synthetic fatty acid-bile acid conjugate molecule for the oral treatment of NASH in patients who are overweight or obese and have prediabetes or type II diabetes mellitus.
