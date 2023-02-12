StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.
Digital Ally Stock Down 2.0 %
Shares of DGLY stock opened at $4.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.18 million, a P/E ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 0.78. Digital Ally has a 52 week low of $4.11 and a 52 week high of $24.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.53.
Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.48 million during the quarter. Digital Ally had a negative return on equity of 17.30% and a negative net margin of 21.32%.
Institutional Trading of Digital Ally
About Digital Ally
Digital Ally, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of digital audio, video recording, and speed detection devices. Its products include in-car camera systems, body-worn camera, mirrored in-car and vehicle video system, and portable surveillance system. The company was founded on December 13, 2000 and is headquartered in Lenexa, KS.
Featured Stories
