StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Shares of DGLY stock opened at $4.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.18 million, a P/E ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 0.78. Digital Ally has a 52 week low of $4.11 and a 52 week high of $24.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.53.

Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.48 million during the quarter. Digital Ally had a negative return on equity of 17.30% and a negative net margin of 21.32%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Digital Ally stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Digital Ally, Inc. ( NASDAQ:DGLY Get Rating ) by 159.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,457,820 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,512,005 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 4.56% of Digital Ally worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 13.89% of the company’s stock.

Digital Ally, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of digital audio, video recording, and speed detection devices. Its products include in-car camera systems, body-worn camera, mirrored in-car and vehicle video system, and portable surveillance system. The company was founded on December 13, 2000 and is headquartered in Lenexa, KS.

