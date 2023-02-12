StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

CVD Equipment Trading Up 4.2 %

NASDAQ CVV opened at $12.77 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $85.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.02 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. CVD Equipment has a twelve month low of $3.68 and a twelve month high of $14.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.98 and its 200 day moving average is $6.30.

CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.12 million during the quarter. CVD Equipment had a negative return on equity of 10.52% and a negative net margin of 12.72%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About CVD Equipment

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in CVD Equipment by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 61,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 7,152 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of CVD Equipment by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd raised its position in shares of CVD Equipment by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 674,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,719,000 after acquiring an additional 14,879 shares in the last quarter. 29.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVD Equipment Corp. engages in the design, development, and manufacture of chemical vapor deposition, gas control, and other state-of-the-art equipment and process solutions. It operates through the following segments: Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD), Stainless Design Concepts (SDC), CVD Materials, and Corporate.

