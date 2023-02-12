StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Almaden Minerals Price Performance

Shares of AAU stock opened at $0.22 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.24 and a 200-day moving average of $0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 26.92, a current ratio of 26.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Almaden Minerals has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $30.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 0.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Almaden Minerals stock. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 264,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000. HRT Financial LP owned about 0.19% of Almaden Minerals at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Almaden Minerals Company Profile

Almaden Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on the operation of Ixtaca gold-silver deposit. The company was founded by James Duane Poliquin on February 1, 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

