Stifel Nicolaus Cuts SilverSPAC (TSE:SLVR) Price Target to C$1.15

SilverSPAC (TSE:SLVR – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$1.45 to C$1.15 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Separately, Eight Capital decreased their target price on SilverSPAC from C$1.20 to C$0.90 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th.
SilverSPAC Stock Performance
