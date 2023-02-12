Stephens Boosts AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Price Target to $32.00

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Stephens from $23.00 to $32.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AZEK. B. Riley raised their price objective on AZEK from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on AZEK from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Bank of America cut AZEK from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on AZEK from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on AZEK from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AZEK presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $27.28.

Shares of AZEK stock opened at $26.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.83. AZEK has a 12-month low of $15.12 and a 12-month high of $31.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

AZEK ( NYSE:AZEK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $216.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.14 million. AZEK had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 2.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that AZEK will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in AZEK by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 15,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC raised its position in AZEK by 3.0% in the second quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 19,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in AZEK by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in AZEK by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 48,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in AZEK by 6.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

