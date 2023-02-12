Stellar (XLM) Hits Market Capitalization of $2.27 Billion

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 12th. One Stellar coin can currently be bought for about $0.0863 or 0.00000395 BTC on major exchanges. Stellar has a market cap of $2.27 billion and $31.45 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Stellar has traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002560 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $94.37 or 0.00432405 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000109 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,251.31 or 0.28643271 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Stellar Profile

XLM uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,787,461 coins and its circulating supply is 26,332,088,513 coins. Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Stellar is https://reddit.com/r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stellar’s official message board is stellarcommunity.org. The official website for Stellar is www.stellar.org.

Buying and Selling Stellar

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is a decentralized platform that aims to connect banks, payments systems, and people. Integrate to move money quickly, reliably, and at almost no cost. Supported by a nonprofit, Stellar's goal is to bring the world together by increasing interoperability between diverse financial systems and currencies.Stellar is a technology that enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks and more revenue for businesses.Stellar Lumens is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Stellar uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Block Number), Stellar.org Dashboard (Total Supply)”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stellar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stellar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

