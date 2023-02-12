Steem Trading 0.3% Higher This Week (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded 5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. One Steem coin can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00001013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Steem has a total market cap of $94.28 million and $23.17 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Steem has traded up 0.3% against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21,800.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000375 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $93.53 or 0.00429027 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00015276 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.31 or 0.00097768 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.66 or 0.00741551 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $124.61 or 0.00571572 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000943 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000045 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004590 BTC.
Steem Coin Profile
STEEM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 426,729,326 coins. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official website is steem.com.
Buying and Selling Steem
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
