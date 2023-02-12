Standard Bank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SGBLY) Short Interest Update

Standard Bank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SGBLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,000 shares, an increase of 325.9% from the January 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

SGBLY traded down $0.29 on Friday, reaching $9.92. The company had a trading volume of 8,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,882. Standard Bank Group has a 1 year low of $7.85 and a 1 year high of $12.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.56.

Standard Bank Group Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated financial and related solutions to clients. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and High Net Worth (CHNW); Business and Commercial (BCC); and Corporate and Investment Banking (CIB). The CHNW segment offers access to a variety of personal banking and wealth management solutions, including insurance, investments and advisory capabilities.

