St Barbara Limited (OTCMKTS:STBMY) Short Interest Up 290.0% in January

St Barbara Limited (OTCMKTS:STBMY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a growth of 290.0% from the January 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

St Barbara Stock Down 6.2 %

Shares of STBMY traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.26. 2,536 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,111. St Barbara has a 12-month low of $1.43 and a 12-month high of $6.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded St Barbara from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut St Barbara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th.

About St Barbara

St Barbara Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, mining, and sale of gold. It operates three operational business units, including Leonora Operations, Simberi Operations, and Atlantic Operations. The company also explores for silver deposits. Its properties include the Gwalia underground mine located in Leonora, Western Australia; the Simberi gold mine located in New Ireland province, Papua New Guinea; and Atlantic Gold operations in Nova Scotia, Canada.

